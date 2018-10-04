Primal Roots Organic Cafe closes in Smithtown

After four months in operation, Smithtown's Primal Roots Organic Cafe shuts its doors Thursday, Oct. 4.

The fast-casual eatery opened in late May in the former Baja Grill at 20 E. Main St. with a focus on a paleo-style dishes that were grain-free and low in carbohydrates; instead, lean meats and vegetables proliferated.

Among the cafe's dishes were eggs Benedict over avocado, bone broths, grass-fed burgers on cauliflower flatbread and a kale Caesar with cashew cream. Customers ordered at a counter and then took a seat in a rustic, bright dining room with ample reclaimed wood and distressed surfaces.

In an unusual twist, a chalkboard listed the few items that weren't organic, due to supply chains or season.

The cafe was the venture of co-owner David Depinto, an attorney who said his weight and health improved dramatically after he adopted a paleo diet in 2015. In an email, Depinto confirmed that Primal Roots is closing and wrote the cafe "only had a small following."

Primal Roots was part of a cluster of low-carb and paleo-focused eateries that opened on Long Island in the past year, including CoreLife Eatery in Farmingdale and Lo-Cal Kitchen in Greenvale.