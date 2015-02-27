Re-reborn in Oceanside: Lawson Pub

You may remember Lawson Pub in Oceanside for making a swift comeback following damage from superstorm Sandy back in 2012. Then, in late fall of 2014, chef-owner Joseph Bonacore changed the gastropub's name to Fiamma and gave it an Italianate identity. Well, the restaurant is now back to being Lawson Pub. Bonacore said that a “legal obligation” necessitated the switch. But, he added, the menu now features some “cool new stuff.”

Bonacore named as repertoire additions garlic-herb roasted baby back ribs ($21.95), Brussels sprouts Caesar salad ($10.95) and shrimp al forno ($23.95). Bonacore added that the pub classics from the original menu are back again, as are many dishes from its incarnation as Fiamma, among them a flame-grilled beet salad ($10.95) and beggar's purse pasta ($17.95).

Lawson Pub is at 3112 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside, 516-307-8753