New hotel restaurant opens on Shelter Island

Red Maple, a New American restaurant, has opened in The Chequit, the renovated landmark on Shelter Island.

Executive chef Richard Pims (formerly of The Sea Fire Grill in Manhattan) goes local with a raw bar of Peconic Bay littleneck clams and Montauk pearl oysters. He also sends out Montauk fluke crudo, rillettes of smoked bluefish with fried capers, and a chilled 1.25-pound lobster.

Main dishes take in a lobster roll, a soft-shell crab BLT, pan-roasted Atlantic cod, Champagne-poached black bass, a double-cut Berkshire blade pork chop and an 18-oz. rib-eye steak.

Red Maple is open daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Chequit is now part of Salt Hotels, whose owners' design for Red Maple was inspired by Joon Bar + Kitchen in Provincetown, on Cape Cod.

Red Maple, 23 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights; 631-749-0018.