Reinwald’s Bakery in Huntington sold to owner of Buttercooky bakeries

Reinwald’s Bakery, a fixture in Huntington village since 1987, is closing its doors. Owner Richard Reinwald announced Wednesday on the bakery’s Facebook page that “after much thought, consultation, assessment, hand-wringing and yes, tears, Carole and I have decided to retire.”

Despite a number of attractive offers from real estate developers, however, the family decided to sell the business to another baker, Ben Borgognone, who operates Buttercooky bakeries in Floral Park (established in 1967) and Manhasset (2005). Reinwald’s will remain open during the transition, which should conclude within the next week.

“We chose him as much as he chose us,” Reinwald said. “He has the same passion as we do, and he is keeping our staff. We feel a great responsibility to our employees and to the community — they made this bakery what it is today.”

While Reinwald’s and Buttercooky are both classic American bakeries, the former was also one of Long Island’s last bastions of the German baking tradition. At Christmastime, customers lined up for fruit-and-nut-crammed stollen and cookies whose recipes Reinwald inherited from his father, who had apprenticed in Germany. Reinwald’s singular gingerbread dough — made with rye flour, molasses, aromatic spices, ground nuts and raisins and no fat — was used for Lebkuchen (gingerbread men), pfeffernuesse (sugar-dusted gingerbread drops) and spitzkuchen (bittersweet-chocolate-covered gingerbread heightened with fruit and rum).

Reinwald intends to turn over all recipes to Borgognone, and has also offered to come back at Christmas to supervise the stollen. In return, Borgognone said that he could “come in any day for the rye bread.”

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

We’ll keep you posted on Borgognone’s plans for his new Huntington location. In the meantime, Reinwald will be at the store until it changes hands.

Reinwald’s Bakery (closed on Mondays) is at 495 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-424-4034, reinwaldsbakery.com