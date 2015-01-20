Relocated in Huntington: Osaka Japanese Restaurant

A Huntington dining spot closed by fire has been reborn. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, whose Main Street digs were badly damaged, has relocated to a Wall Street address, a few doors from Starbucks.

The new place is basic yet tasteful in decor -- basically, a sushi bar and a few tables. On the menu: ikamaru (broiled squid with ponzu garlic sauce), eel cucumber roll ($7), mango tuna roll ($13), chirashi ($18), sushi deluxe ($17), yaki udon with chicken ($14), chicken teriyaki ($18) and pork tonkatsu ($18).

Osaka Japanese Restaurant is at 11 Wall St., Huntington, 631-673-7271.