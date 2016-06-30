Riptides 11561 opens on Long Beach boardwalk

Beach fare need not be cookie-cutter in nature. That’s the idea behind Riptides 11561 in Long Beach, a new restaurant on the boardwalk that opens Wednesday with its own little beach.

Housed in a city-owned building, the walk-up window will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The new venture from Jason Barje, Brian Braddish and Jeffrey Grossman offers chowder, fried clams and oysters, fish and chips, tacos and burgers. Expect prices from $4 to $5 for tacos and $10 to $15 for sandwiches.

No need to bring an order back to your beach chair. The crew has set up a “beach,” with sand, colorful picnic tables and palm trees on the north side of the boardwalk. They’ll eventually build an enclosure to shelter customers when a shower rolls through.

The hours won’t be set for a few weeks, but it’ll “definitely be open at 7:30 a.m.,” Barje says. “There’s a huge need for breakfast around here.” He’s thinking they’ll serve dinner until 10 p.m., but that may dial back to 7 or 8 p.m. as the season progresses.

Riptides 11561 is located at 1 Edwards Blvd., Long Beach. No phone.