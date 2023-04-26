Roast Sandwich Shop opens fourth location, in Syosset

Roast Sandwich Shop, which began as a stand-alone in Melville in 2010, has opened a new store. The mini-chain debuted its fourth location in Syosset’s Muttontown Plaza.

The artisanal sandwich shop, which boasts house-roasted meats and made-from-scratch soups, features a cozy dining room with seating for two dozen and feels modern with blond wood tables and chairs and the accents in the brand’s signature lime green. Owner Joseph Cordaro said Syosset residents frequent the brand's other locations, and the latest location was custom-built.

The Syosset menu mirrors those at stores in Hicksville, Mineola and Melville: country fried chicken ($13.99) layered with bacon onion jam, pickles and hot honey on a potato roll; the Philly cheesesteak ($14.99) smothered with bell peppers, American, mozzarella and a garlic aioli on an onion hero roll; the roasted turkey avocado club, which is served in a wrap. Beyond sandwiches, there are salads like blackened shrimp Cobb and crispy chicken bacon ranch (beware, the latter packs heat from banana peppers). Soups include loaded baked potato and tomato bisque.

Half-portions of sandwiches, salads and soups can be paired in the restaurant’s $12.85-for-two deal. Current seasonal specials include a Nashville hot chicken sandwich ($13.99) and a Mexican skirt steak bowl ($17.50). Breakfast is served all day and includes selections such as avocado toast and egg sandwiches.

Roast Sandwich Shop. 238 W. Jericho Tpke., Syosset. Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 516-226-1310, roastsandwichhouse.com