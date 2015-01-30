Things to DoFeedMe

Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza opens in Massapequa

Saverio Cataldo makes a Margherita pizza at Saverio's Wood Fired...

Saverio Cataldo makes a Margherita pizza at Saverio's Wood Fired Pizza in Massapequa, January 2015. Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By ERICA MARCUSerica.marcus@newsday.com

An artisanal, Neapolitan-style pizzeria has opened in Massapequa. Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza is little more than two tables, a small counter and a big, gleaming tiled pizza oven custom built in Italy.

Saverio’s namesake and head pizza maker is Saverio Cataldo, who also is an owner of A&S Pork Store, next door to the pizzeria.

Right now Cataldo is making only a Margherita pie, $10, with fresh mozzarella and imported Italian tomatoes. More pizzas to follow.

The pizzeria will have its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 6.

Saverio’s Wood Fired Pizza is at 929 N. Broadway, Massapequa, 516-799-4332.

Didn't find what you were looking for?