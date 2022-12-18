Sayville Bean Coffee House opens in Sayville, replaces Starbucks

Sayville, a dining destination for Long Island foodies, has added another establishment to its charm: its longtime Starbucks location has been swapped for the Sayville Bean Coffeehouse, making it the fifth location of the original Babylon outpost.

Longtime friends-turned-business partners Sal Gervasi, Charlie Ferrara and Michael Ferrara purchased the original Babylon Bean in 2010; Bay Shore Bean opened five years later. Then came The Bean of Patchogue in 2018 and Babylon Bean North in 2019.

With seating for about 25, the newest Bean's coffee menu doesn’t stray far from the norm — espressos (hot or iced), macchiatos, cappuccinos, Americanos and cold brews, which go through a 48-hour process to complete and have six times more caffeine than traditional iced coffee. “It will have you buzzing for the whole day,” said Sayville manager Andrew Bell.

Coffee beans are hand-roasted in small batches by roastmaster Dwight Amada at East End Coffee Roasters, located within the Babylon Bean North location. Amada is responsible for a variety of roasts, from a smooth blonde to a dark French. Its house blend is somewhere in-between, labeled a medium/dark roast. Customers will find eight roasts and flavors on tap daily.

There’s also fun-flavored mochas and lattes that come in flavors like Reese's Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honeycomb and Lucky Charms . And don't overlook its spicy-meets-sweet golden milk drink, an almond-milk based beverage that features turmeric, ginger, pepper and cinnamon.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Teas, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies and acais bowls, wraps and baked goods (loaves, cookies, muffins, scones, croissants and Rice Krispies Treats) abound.

The floor's also open to cafe-goers who want to take part in open mic and psychic nights, among other happenings.

Sayville Bean Coffeehouse, 59 Main St. in Sayville; open daily from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., 631-319-5637.