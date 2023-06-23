Casual seafood restaurants on Long Island

A patio table, a plate of glistening littlenecks, a beer and a waterside breeze. This is the picture of summertime bliss for many Long Islanders. Lucky for us, we have our pick of seafood shacks — plus plenty of fresh-dug cherrystones, freshly shucked Montauk Pearl oysters and fresh-caught fish to keep them well stocked.

Our picks for the Island’s best seafood shacks mostly cluster along harbors, marinas, inlets and bays, though at least one is landlocked (they make up for it by offering pizza). Some are weather-beaten, others are contemporary; some are open all year, while most have seasonal hours, spring to fall.

They all share an ultracasual vibe, a raw bar and a signature lobster roll. Just check ahead for hours.

Billy's by the Bay

2530 Manhanset Ave., Greenport

You can’t miss Billy’s at Brewer Stirling Harbor marina — it’s the canopied eatery and tiki bar with a giant lobster hanging above the door. That crustacean is a cue: This breezy spot serves plenty of shellfish and in multiple forms, from steamers and oysters Rockefeller to oyster tacos, bacon-wrapped bay scallops and lobsters up to 4 pounds. Lobster rolls — served both hot and cold — and soft-shell crab sandwiches are standouts; games of corn hole and weekend live music keep the scene hoppin’. Open for lunch and dinner, weather permitting, from spring until fall. More info: 631-477-8300, billysbythebayrestaurant.com

Billy's by the Bay is a casual seafood and lobster restaurant in Greenport. Credit: Randee Daddona

John Scott’s Surf Shack

540 Dune Rd., Westhampton Beach

“Where debris meets the sea” is the motto of this irresistible hangout for locals or anyone else drawn to stuffed quahogs with drawn butter, ginormous plates of nachos, John Daly cocktails (vodka+lemonade), worldwise bartenders just back from Panama, and more. The back patio is nothing short of glorious, just the spot for watching the sun melt into Moriches Bay. More info: 631-288-5810, johnscottssurfshack.com

Peter's Clam Bar

600 Long Beach Rd., Island Park

Almost every table has a view and a breeze at Peter’s, from the roadside high-tops to the seats on the expansive patio along Barnum Inlet. Peter’s has been serving seafood, raw and cooked, since 1939 — as its rustic look suggests — and the requisite fresh littlenecks, cherrystones and oysters all populate the raw bar. For a more substantial summertime snack, choose from king crab legs, lobster tacos, lobster rolls, steamed lobster, or a haul of fried seafood, from flounder (served as fish and chips) to fried smelts, shrimp and scallops. Open year-round for lunch and dinner. More info: 516-432-0505, petersclamhouse.com

Nick's Pizza and Clam Bar

243 N. Country Rd., Smithtown

The melding of Long Island’s two favorite food groups gives Nick’s broad appeal. Snag an outdoor table and take your carbs in the form of a cheesy white, Margherita or Sicilian pie — or the standout linguine with white clam sauce. Though Nick’s is decidedly inland, the seafood is plentiful, from oysters and clams on the half shell (raw cherrystones are fresh and briny) and ceviche to shrimp cocktail, baked and steamed clams and a lobster roll that you can score year-round, at lunch and dinner. (There are indoor tables, too.) More info: 631-724-5427, nicks-pizza-and-clam-bar.business.site

Nick's Pizza and Clam Bar in Smithtown serves clams on the half shell. Credit: Nicole Horton

Kingston’s Clam Bar

130 Atlantic Ave., West Sayville

At this waterside clam shack, which shares a terminus with the West Sayville Boat Basin, a deck runs the length of the dining room and umbrella-topped tables look out over bobbing boats. You can start with a half-dozen littleneck clams on the half shell, then move onto a very impressive lobster roll, the flesh bound with a lace of herbed mayo and spooned into a top-cut brioche hot-dog roll. More info: 631-589-0888, kingstonsclam.com

Bodhi’s Beach Shack

1 Corey Ave., Blue Point

A legendary level of popularity clings to Aunt Fran’s baked clams at this colorful no-frills spot, colorful as in the fleet of Adirondack chairs lined up from bar to ocean, and the many deck-bound stools at this charming and coziest of beach spots. Expect further color from the patrons at the bar itself, which is festooned with an adult swing set that draws committed devotees of Montauk Wave Chaser IPA and host of tropically potent cocktails. More info: bodhisbeachshackny.com

Clam Bar at Napeague

2025 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett

This casual, roadside spot is known for its ample and excellent lobster salad roll, plus expertly steamed lobster, Montauk Pearl oysters on the half shell, New England-style clam chowder or spicy crab-and-corn chowder. We didn’t forget clams: Here, they’re served every which way, from steamed to fried to raw on the half shell. You may have to endure a wait — especially during summer lunchtime — but the spot has a relaxed vibe that makes hanging out here feel like a mini vacation. Open daily for lunch and dinner. More info: 631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com

The Clam Bar on the Napeague stretch in Amagansett is a seaside shack serving all sorts of seafood as well as lobster and lobster rolls. Credit: Ellen Watson

Point Lookout Clam Bar

99 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout

A left turn at the end of the Loop Parkway delivers you into sleepy Point Lookout, and a few more turns to this mellow spot along Reynold’s Channel, whose catchphrase is “from our ships to your lips.” True to the motto, you can sometimes watch boats tie up to the dock to unload a fresh haul. Clams on the half shell, steamed littlenecks, crisp clam strips, shrimp cocktail, chowders, salad and lobsters — they’re all here, served at umbrella-covered tables with relaxation-inducing water views. Take some to go from the fish market, too. Open seasonally for lunch and dinner. More info: 516-897-4024, pointlookoutclambar.com

Clam Bar at Bridge Marine

40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville

Just across the bridge from Oyster Bay to Bayville, and tucked into a marina on West Harbor, is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gathering of covered tables, plus an outdoor bar and busy kitchen turning out clam chowder, burgers and blushing littleneck clams. Many visitors boat in and tie up to the Clam Bar’s 160-foot-long floating dock for some of the freshest clams around, dug right from the nearby harbor and ordered at the counter. The kitchen’s lobster roll is stuffed with lots of shellfish, some mayo, a little celery and chopped onion heaped onto a hot dog bun. Have one at the Caribbean-esque open-air bar with a pint of local craft beer at your elbow. Open seasonally for lunch and dinner. More info: 516-628-8688, bridge-marina.com/the-clam-bar

A server delivers plates of seafood at the Clam Bar at Bridge Marine in Bayville. Credit: Steve Remich

The Shack

1 Stony Hollow Rd., Centerport

What started as a roadside biker bar in 1980 has since turned the side of a windy section of 25A in Centerport into a legit seafood spot. Though the slogan says “clams and chaos,” families can rest easy that they, too, can get a fantastic meal here. Always check for specials on the board (hello, soft shells!) but staples include clams – baked, raw, or fried – mussels, calamari and shrimp cocktail to start. Lobster rolls and fried flounder Reubens rest on most tables, picnic style with umbrellas for shade. Catfish and clam rolls complement battered fish and chips and an assortment of tacos. Pair all with margaritas, mojitos, beer and more. More info: 631-754-8989, theshack25a.com

Gilgo Beach Inn

4104 Gilgo Beach

Squint at the Gilgo Beach Inn to obscure the cellphones and you could be looking at a scene from any one of the institution's past eight decades. Gilgo occupies the narrow midpoint of the barrier island that extends from Jones Beach to Captree State Park. The 1,200-square-foot structure, facing the bay but just an underpass away from the ocean, functions as a snack bar, a community center, a relic and, ultimately, a living museum of itself. The menu still fits easily on one of those old-fashioned white boards with black press-on letters: 11 grill items and the same number of frozen sweets, plus beach cocktails and beers. More info: 631-826-3339, gilgoinn.com

Butler's Flat

86 Orchard Beach Blvd., Port Washington

The menu is succinct at this waterside New England-style clam shack, and focused squarely on steamed littlenecks, fried Ipswich clams, Long Island oysters on the halfshell, and sandwiches filled with whatever was just reeled in by the marina’s fishermen. A lobster roll, Nathan’s hot dogs, burgers, fries, boiled potatoes, corn on the cob and summer slaw round out the menu. More info: 516-883-8330, butlersflat.com