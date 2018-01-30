Street-food chain Shah’s Halal opens in Bellmore

The seemingly unstoppable Shah’s Halal has landed in Bellmore, bringing its street-food-influenced plates to Merrick Road.

Shah’s Halal’s build-your-own dishes are based on pairing lamb, chicken, falafel, fish or kofta kebab with rice ($6.99 per platter), in a salad ($6.99) or gyros in pita ($5.99), then choosing a sauce to finish.

The Bellmore location has a slightly different menu and sauces than other Shah’s, said owner-manager Bobby Azizi, including a green chili chutney. The 20-seat spot also offers baklava for dessert ($1.95).

Shah’s Halal began with a single Queens street cart in 2005 and has since swelled to 30-plus locations, including two spots in Hicksville, one each in New Hyde Park and Farmingdale, and one soon to come in Selden, all owned by the Mashriqi family (of which Azizi is a member). The chain also has its own commissary and wholesale halal meat business.

Shah’s Halal Bellmore is open 10 a.m. to midnight Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Shah’s Halal Bellmore, 2699 Merrick Rd., Bellmore. 516-809-7306. shahshalalbellmore.com