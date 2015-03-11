Things to DoFeedMe

St. Patrick's Day treats at Blondie’s Bake Shop, Centerport

Blondie's Bake Shop in Centerport is selling shamrock cookies for St. Patrick's Day, March 2015. Credit: Jess Kennaugh

By ERICA MARCUSerica.marcus@newsday.com

Jess Kennaugh is going all out for St. Patrick's Day.

From now through March 17, her Blondie’s Bake Shop is selling a variety of Irish-themed treats. Shamrock cookies, Guinness and Bailey’s cookies and “Shades of Green” rainbow cookies are $12.50/pound. There are also Guinness and Bailey’s cupcakes ($2.25) and traditional Irish soda bread, made with caraway seeds and Irish-whiskey-soaked raisins (6-inch bread for $6.50).

Blondie's Bake Shop is at 90A Washington Dr., Centerport; 631-424-4545, blondiesbakeshop.com

