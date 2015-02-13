Steak-night Thursdays at Grillfire in Syosset

George Martin's Grillfire in Syosset is beefing up Thursday night.

The casual restaurant will offer a three-course, fixed-price menu on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $35 plus tax and tip. Choose from three steaks for your main course. Selected wines will be available for $20; select draft beers, $5 each.

First course is either Caesar salad or French onion soup; second course, either 8-oz. filet mignon, 10-oz. marinated skirt steak, or 16-oz. rib-eye, with either a blue-cheese crust, or mushroom-Bordelaise, Bearnase or au poivre sauces. Housemade chocolate mousse is the dessert.

George Martin's Grillfire, 33 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset; 516-364-2144.