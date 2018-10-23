Steve's Piccola Bussola opens third location, in Hauppauge

The third branch of Steve's Piccola Bussola, the family-style restaurant serving Italian-American favorites, has opened in Hauppauge.

The original Steve's Piccola Bussola is in Westbury; the second, in Syosset. Steve's Piccola Bussola III is in the former address of Cafe La Strada on Wheeler Road in Hauppauge.

All three restaurants focus on Southern Italian-inspired fare. The menus at the restaurants are similar.

Appetizers include baked clams, stuffed artichokes, seafood salad and grilled octopus; pastas take in linguine with clam sauce, rigatoni with meat sauce, and spaghetti and meatballs. Main courses range from the repertoire surnamed Parmigiana, Marsala, Sorrentino and Francese to swordfish Livornese, calamari fra diavolo, steak Siciliano, veal chop Milanese, pork chops with cherry peppers and chicken campagnola, with sausage, peppers, mushrooms, onions and potatoes.

Most dishes are available in single as well as family-style portions that easily feed two. The price range for appetizers is $11 to $17 for one and $19 to $25 for family style. For pastas, the range is $17 to $26 for one; $25 to $44, family-style. And for main dishes, it's $13 to $33 for single portions; $25 to $51 for family style.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Steve's Piccola Bussola III is open from noon to 9 p.m., Monday to Thursday; noon to 10 p.m., Friday; 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; and 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday.

Steve's Piccola Bussola III, 352 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge, 631-761-6600; Steve's Piccola Bussola II, 41 Jackson Ave., Syosset, 516-364-8383; Steve's Piccola Bussola, 649 Old Country Rd., Westbury, 516-333-1335, stevespiccolabussola.com