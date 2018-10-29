Taco Bell giving away free tacos during 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion

The World Series is over, but baseball fans can still "Steal a Taco" later this week.



That's because Taco Bell is obligated to hold up its end of a promise it made through its annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.



During Game 1 between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole second base, which means the fast food restaurant will give away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday at participating locations.



The Doritos Locos Taco is normally sold for $1.79 and is similar to the traditional hard taco, but made with a Doritos shell. There are three options — "fiery," "cool ranch" or "nacho cheese" — all stuffed with the classics: meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.