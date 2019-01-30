Toro Tapas & Tequila in Patchogue rebrands as Nahcho Papi 

Patchogue's Toro Tapas & Tequila, home to one of the village's most talented chefs (Andres Molina), has been reborn as Nahcho Papi's and its culinary focus has shifted from Spain to Mexico, central and south America.

Owner Ariel Bonilla explained that even though Toro, which opened in 2016, received lots of love and positive reviews from diners, they persistently treated it as special-occasion restaurant. Bonilla had to make a business decision. "We needed more regular comfort food, a more relaxed environment and more reasonable prices," he said.

As of Jan. 26, Toro was no longer and in its place was Nahcho Papi (the extra "h" is deliberate), a Latin-fusion eatery with Technicolor, mural-covered walls and five kinds of nachos. Molina remains executive chef, and in addition to nachos and tacos, the eclectic menu still treks into fine-dining territory with dishes such as garlic shrimp, seafood paella and churassco-style skirt steak with fried plantains.

"We've been working on [Nahcho Papi] for months and months," Bonilla said. "Everything is still hand-crafted, and the concept is more simple and straightforward."

Molina trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Lima, Peru, and Peruvian dishes dot the menu, from ceviche mixto with calamari and shrimp ($19) to the Peruvian fried rice known as chaufa ($17). Other starters ($5 to $19) include pork-belly chicharron with Dijon sauce, three types of wings and shrimp tempura with margarita aioli. Cheese-and guac-covered nachos ($11 to $14) can come with five toppings, and large plates top out at $38 for the seafood paella; most fall between $12 (for a burger) and $19 (for churrasco steak).

Bonilla said the bar is infusing syrups and spirits for drinks such as a Spanish-style gin and tonic ($12) with strawberries and cucumber and a CBD-infused margarita ($16). Later in February, Nahcho Papi will roll out an additional CBD cocktail menu.

Nahcho Papi's opens for dinner at 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Find it at 224 E. Main St., on the eastern edge of downtown Patchogue, 631-438-0775. patchoguenahcho.com