Tum Thai Cuisine replaces Simply Thai in Rockville Centre
Dishing out red curry and pad Thai in the former Rockville Centre digs of the departed Simply Thai is Tum Thai Cuisine. The newly redecorated spot shares ownership with Cha-ba Thai Cuisine in Long Beach.
On the menu: curry puffs ($8), shrimp lemongrass salad ($10), peanut chicken ($18), crispy pork belly prig khing ($16), pad see-ew with shrimp ($12.95), clear noodles with vegetables, egg and shrimp ($12.95), duck noodle soup ($16) and red curry with chicken ($10.95). On the list of specials is mixed seafood with spicy basil sauce over angel hair pasta ($23.95).
Tum Thai Cuisine is at 274 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-543-5078.