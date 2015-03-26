Turkish restaurants on Long Island: 4 new notables

Turkish cuisine, rich in flavors at once familiar and exotic, has widespread appeal. And, on Long Island, the cadre of Turkish restaurants seems to be growing.

Here are a few of the newest to enter the arena, each with a specialty that sets it apart.

ALATURCA MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

This West Babylon newcomer serves its own version of lahmacun: three delicate flatbreads, each folded, quesadilla-style, around a savory ground lamb mixture to be topped, to your liking, with romaine, tomato, onion, chopped parsley and a squeeze of fresh lemon. $9

691 Rte. 109, West Babylon, 631-450-4478

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BOSPHORUS CAFE GRILL

This new Port Washington spot serves a puffy golden bread called lavas. It’s seed-sprinkled, brown at the edges and meant to be pulled apart by hand. Spread with any of the fine house dips. $3.50

138 Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-321-9999

MAVI GRILL & DELI

A striking presentation at this Turkish eatery is its “special” beyti kebab, a spiced lamb mixture that’s grilled and wrapped in thin bread that’s cut into pieces and arranged in circular formation around a bulgur pilaf. Next comes a drizzle of yogurt and tomato sauce. $16.95

749 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd., Mount Sinai, 631-509-4866

M & M GROCERY AND GRILL

Under the same roof as a Turkish grocery and halal butcher is this casual counter-serve standout with an almond pudding studded with nuts and a chocolate pudding that’s more bittersweet than sweet. $3.50 each.

787 Conklin St., Farmingdale, 631-293-5555