White Castle launches so-so veggie sliders

Veggie sliders have stormed that bastion of beef, White Castle. Which may (or may not) be good news for vegetarians.

The mini burgers are made by Dr. Praeger’s, a brand you’ll find in supermarket freezers nationwide. The patties, studded with peas, carrots, corn and spinach, are served on little buns and topped with a choice of sauce: ranch, honey mustard or sweet Thai.

While the burgers themselves are vegan, the buns are not, nor are the ranch and honey mustard sauces. A plain slider costs 99 cents and weighs in at 150 calories, but the addition of sauce can bring that count up to 270.

I tried the sliders, both with and without sauces. The patties themselves were blandly vegetal but not bad, as pre-frozen veggie burgers go. The sauces, however, were either too sweet and/or artificial-tasting.

Which is why your best bet may be a naked slider, to be slathered if you like, with either ketchup or mustard.