White Castle launches so-so veggie sliders

White Castle started serving Dr. Praeger's veggie sliders at their...

White Castle started serving Dr. Praeger's veggie sliders at their restaurants on Dec. 30, 2014. Credit: Newsday / Rebecca Cooney

By Joan Reminick

Veggie sliders have stormed that bastion of beef, White Castle. Which may (or may not) be good news for vegetarians.

The mini burgers are made by Dr. Praeger’s, a brand you’ll find in supermarket freezers nationwide. The patties, studded with peas, carrots, corn and spinach, are served on little buns and topped with a choice of sauce: ranch, honey mustard or sweet Thai.

While the burgers themselves are vegan, the buns are not, nor are the ranch and honey mustard sauces. A plain slider costs 99 cents and weighs in at 150 calories, but the addition of sauce can bring that count up to 270.

I tried the sliders, both with and without sauces. The patties themselves were blandly vegetal but not bad, as pre-frozen veggie burgers go. The sauces, however, were either too sweet and/or artificial-tasting. 

Which is why your best bet may be a naked slider, to be slathered if you like, with either ketchup or mustard.

