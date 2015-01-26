Viaggio Tapas in Rockville Centre: First bites

The first bites at Viaggio Tapas make you want the second, third, fourth and fifth.

This buoyant, bustling spot specializes in the small plates of Spain, those flavor-packed mouthfuls often accompanied by a glass of Sherry. Go with a group and sample as many as you can.

Winners include smoked Basque oysters (which arrive under a smoke-filled dome); patatas bravas with a vivid aioli; Iberico ham, pricey but worth it; plump, grilled Spanish octopus; and the zucchini flatbread with caramelized onions and goat cheese.

The food is savory and fun. So's Viaggio Tapas.

Viaggio Tapas, 324 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre; 516-208-7789.