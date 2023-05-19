Vicky's Casa del Sabor reopens in Lindenhurst

Vicky Ramos was making traditional Colombian empanadas out of a beloved takeout spot in North Lindenhurst back in 2011, a decade before the handheld snacks became trendy on Long Island. But making empanadas fell away in 2020, when her 7-year-old son, Dominik, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The deli closed the following year so that Vicky and her partner, Erik Gonzalez, could focus on Dominik, who died on Oct. 4, 2021. The metal storefront gate remained firmly shuttered.

Until this month.

In a stealth move designed to surprise the neighborhood, Ramos and Gonzalez rallied to covertly prep the shop and reopened in mid-May.

“The only reason we’re here is because of the community,” Gonzalez said. “They did all the GoFundMe pages. They covered our rent for nearly two years. They’re still doing so much."

Last fall, the Lindenhurst Fire Department was called to the Gonzalez-Ramos home. A candle started a blaze that burned through the upstairs and the entire home was lost.

“All I cared about was Dominik’s stuff," Ramos said. She was able to salvage his drawings and stuffed animals. But the family — which also includes sons Kaysen, 7, and Lucas, 10 — is living in trailers while their home is rebuilt. Meanwhile, the bills mounted.

"We had to reopen, whether we were ready or not,” Ramos said.

These days, Vicky's serves about 30 types of empanadas including traditional beef, chorizo and chicken with cheese ($3.50), more playful types like mac-and-cheese, jerk chicken, and Philly cheesesteak ($4), as well as dessert empanadas, like Dom’s favorite, Nutella.

There's a modified menu of sandwiches, burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, as well as catering on the store's Facebook page.

Since reopening, the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. “The lines have been out the door; I feel awful for the waits,” Ramos said. "We are devastated by everything, but we are also so very grateful to our community.”

Vicky’s Casa del Sabor, 771 Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, 631-225-5040. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; vickyscasadelsabor.com