Wahlburgers: Wahlberg family burger chain set to open in Farmingdale

Noted actors and singers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg -- along with chef brother Paul, mother Alma and the rest of the Wahlberg clan -- will be bringing their burgers to Farmingdale.

Wahlburgers, the family business (and also the name of their A&E reality show) is slated to open on Route 110 in the building that once housed the Spartan Diner. A sign outside the place sports the Wahlburgers logo and reads "The rumors are true... The family's coming soon!" (Donnie was a member of the boy band "New Kids on the Block," currently stars in TV's "Blue Bloods" on CBS and is married to TV personality Jenny McCarthy. Mark produced HBO's Boardwalk Empire, starred in "Boogie Nights" and "The Fighter." He was formerly known as Marky Mark.)

A glance at the menu of the original Hingham, Massachusetts, location reveals a variety of burgers ($7.15 to $9.50). The signature O.F.D. (Originally From Dorchester) burger features a half-pound patty, tomato jam, bacon, Swiss and sauteed mushrooms. Among other items listed are a turkey burger, beef hot dog, chicken sandwich, crispy haddock patty and various salads. Desserts include a fried apple empanada and frappés in many flavors. Details on the Farmingdale opening dates have yet to be released. Other Long Island locations are said to be in the planning.

A new Wahlburgers made its debut in Coney Island on Monday, Aug. 31.