Woody’s American Grill closes in West Babylon

West Babylon has said farewell to Woody’s American Grill, a casual counter-serve spot that replaced Green Cactus Grill in early 2014 in a little strip mall on the corner of Route 109 and Straight Path.

The place was decorated in a beach-bar motif and had a “woody” station wagon topped with a surf board as its logo. It served up more-than-respectable burgers (the turkey version was particularly smoky and juicy), simple and satisfying Sabrett hot dogs and fine hand-cut fries. Shakes, too.