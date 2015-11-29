Woody’s American Grill closes in West Babylon

Things to DoFeedMe

Woody's American Grill in West Babylon made great hot dogs, but now the place is closed.

By Joan Reminickjoan.reminick@newsday.com

West Babylon has said farewell to Woody’s American Grill, a casual counter-serve spot that replaced Green Cactus Grill in early 2014 in a little strip mall on the corner of Route 109 and Straight Path.

The place was decorated in a beach-bar motif and had a “woody” station wagon topped with a surf board as its logo. It served up more-than-respectable burgers (the turkey version was particularly smoky and juicy), simple and satisfying Sabrett hot dogs and fine hand-cut fries. Shakes, too.

