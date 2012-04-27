A guitar show in Merrick

Whether it was inspiration from The Beatles, Joan Baez or B.B. King, generations of would-be rock stars, folk musicians and blues prodigies picked up a guitar and emulated their idols.

Even those who never made it past a G chord and settled for playing "air guitar" may find something of interest at the New York Guitar Show at Curé of Ars Church in Merrick. About 30 local music and gear shops will exhibit their wares. Classic rock fans will enjoy the display of some of legendary guitarist Les Paul's instruments and artifacts.

The show is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. tomorrow. (The Paul exhibit is today only.) Admission is $8. For information, go to nyguitarexpo.com.