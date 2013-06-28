Bench is seat of power in art exhibit

Because art is open to so many interpretations, what one person sees as a masterpiece, another sees as something less. Here's a chance to view and appreciate art that sits well with everyone.

Peconic Landing, a not-for-profit continuing-care community in Greenport, is presenting a reception for the sculpture exhibition "The Rest Is Art: A Celebration of the Bench as an Art Form." The exhibition, which features the works of professional artists and benches by Mattituck High School students, is Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peconic Landing's permanent outdoor sculpture garden at Brecknock Hall in Greenport.

The reception is free and includes live music and refreshments. Guests will have the opportunity to talk with the artists and will receive a complimentary commemorative catalog of the artwork.

Peconic Landing is at 1500 Brecknock Rd., Greenport.