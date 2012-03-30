Certificate honors veterans

You can honor the memory of a loved one who served in the armed forces with a Presidential Memorial Certificate from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The certificate, embossed with the Great Seal of the United States in gold on heavy-stock paper, is available to family members of honorably discharged veterans who have died. More than one certificate can be provided, so a surviving spouse and children can each receive a copy. There is no charge.

To get an application, go to 1.usa.gov/VA-PMC. After it's filled out, you can either mail or fax your application. You also will need to mail or fax copies of the veteran's military discharge papers and death certificate. For more information, call 202-565-4964 or go to www.cem.va.gov/pmc.asp.