Charities, social groups need volunteers

Summer is just about over, so it's time to make plans for the fall. How about helping others? Several local charities and social organizations are looking for volunteers.

The Adelphi New York Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline and Support Program needs adults to help with several activities, including answering hotline calls. Hotline volunteers not only offer referral services and general information, but also provide emotional support to anxious and worried callers. A five-session training cycle begins Sept. 12. For information, call JoMarie Cook at 516-877-4329.

And the Ombudservice program, in which volunteers go to local nursing homes to be advocates for patients who often can't speak for themselves, is also starting its fall volunteer training sessions. In Suffolk, call Family Service League at 631-427-3700, ext. 240. In Nassau, call Family and Children's Association at 516-466-9718.