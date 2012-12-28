It's still Christmas in Southampton

Looking to keep the Christmas spirit alive a little longer? In Southampton, it's still Christmas -- just as it was 60 years ago.

"A 1950s Christmas in Southampton" at Southampton Historical Museum's Rogers Mansion is a display of how Long Islanders celebrated the holiday in simpler times. The exhibit is centered on a 1950s living room, complete with tree and a bay window looking out into the past.

Among the authentic '50s items on display are snapshots and greeting cards donated by Long Islanders, along with vintage clothes, dishes and furniture.

Bring your grandchildren and show them the toys you got as a kid, including vintage doll houses, trains, battery-operated toys and an Erector Set.

Admission is $4, children 17 and younger, free. For information, go to southamp tonhistoricalmuseum.org or call 631-283- 2494. The exhibit runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Jan. 5. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and New Year's Day.