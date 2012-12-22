James Bond films had lots of bad cars

T he 50 years of James Bond films are notable for Bond girls and Bond cars. The women were all beautiful. The cars, not always. Car experts Edmunds compiled the five worst Bond cars of all time:AMC Matador Appearing in "The Man With the Golden Gun" (1974), the car was "wretched, butt-ugly awfulness."

AMC Hornet This "odd vehicle choice" appeared in "The Man With the Golden Gun," because it was the only car deemed capable of performing a stunt.

Citroen 2CV Edmunds calls the French compact in "For Your Eyes Only" (1981) a "horrific car."

Aston Martin Vanquish A classic Bond car, but the version in "Die Another Day" (2002) was an "over-the-top caricature."

Ford LTD Bond tools around in a staid family car in "A View to a Kill" (1985). The verdict: "Just horrible."