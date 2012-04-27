Leaving the country for medical care
Every spring and summer, millions of Americans grab their passports and head to a foreign land. But more and more of them are becoming a different kind of tourist. The government estimates that 750,000 U.S. residents this year will take part in what has become known as medical tourism. The main reason -- often the only reason -- is to save money on medical care.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should do extensive research on the hospitals and country where you're thinking of having a medical procedure to minimize these potential risks:
If the health-care practitioners don't speak fluent English or you don't speak the local language, misunderstandings could arise about the care you want.
Medications may be of poor quality.
Infections from drug-resistant bacteria may be more widespread than in U.S. hospitals.
The blood supply in some countries may not be adequately screened.