LIPA follow-up program a bright idea

If you're going on vacation, you might want to leave a light on. But if you've forgotten to pay your electric bill for several months, that light might be off when you come home.

To make sure you have someone who can keep track of an overdue LIPA bill, the utility offers the "Friendly Follow-Up Program." If your bill is overdue, a copy is sent to someone you designate. It could be a relative, a next-door neighbor or even a social service agency. LIPA stresses that whoever receives the copy is not responsible for paying it. Bills are considered overdue if they haven't been paid within 23 days of the billing date.

The program can also serve as an early-warning signal to adult children that elderly parents are having problems keeping up with everyday tasks.

For more information, download an enrollment form at bit.ly/lipa-enroll or call 800-490-0025.