Long Island's history comes alive through artifacts

The Suffolk County Historical Society, which has been preserving the region's heritage since 1886, has a vast collection of photographs, books, documents and artifacts that show a long-lost Long Island, available for viewing.

The society also regularly holds events at its Riverhead museum. For example, local author and historian Dean Failey will discuss the rich history of the Island's craftsmen from as far back as 1640. The talk is Wednesday at 6 p.m. The "Book & Bottle" event features wine and cheese. Admission is $5. For information or to RSVP, call 631-727-2881.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy a free Long Island look-back on your computer by signing up for the society's "Photo of the Week" at suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org. Each week, you will receive an email with a rare photo from the past.