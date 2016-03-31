My Turn: A love letter to the written word

I fell in love with the written word, first as a reader, and eventually as an amateur writer. I usually carry a book to read and a pad for writing some of my observations and thoughts.

In James Madison High School, I was able to talk myself into Honors Creative Writing. Every girl had a crush on the handsome teacher. He had this spellbinding way of reading poetry and prose. Every night I cloistered myself in my room and had passionate sessions of writing with the electric typewriter.

My writing teacher encouraged my work. This teacher, whose name is lost in the labyrinth of my mind, wrote upbeat and encouraging notes on my pieces. Often he would read aloud parts of students’ work as examples of good writing. He made me feel as if I were a first-rate writer.

Now that I have retired from a teaching career, I have resumed my writing. I write because I love reading. I want to make my own contribution to poetry and prose as a repayment for all the ways reading has enriched my life. An extra dimension has been added to my love of the written word. I found a writers group in the Women’s Center in Huntington where we have the pleasure of sharing our writing in an encouraging environment.

Anita Luft,

