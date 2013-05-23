Poison emergencies addressed on help line

Not all poisons come labeled with a skull and crossbones. And with people spending more time doing spring activities outdoors and spring cleaning indoors, the government is raising awareness that poisoning can include everything from misused household cleaners to insect bites and plants (think poison ivy, poison oak).

If you are concerned that someone has been poisoned, call the government's Poison Help Line at 800-222- 1222; it's open 24/7. The Poison Help Center notes that most of these emergencies can be taken care of quickly over the phone, as long as you provide accurate and detailed information. If the person is unconscious or having trouble breathing, call 911 instead.

For more information, go to poisonhelp.hrsa.gov.