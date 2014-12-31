Spring garden program at Cold Spring Harbor Library

It's not too early to think about your spring garden.

A free presentation at the Cold Spring Harbor Library and Environmental Center will offer a historical look at how New Yorkers make their gardens grow.

Ken Greene, founder of the Hudson Valley Seed Library, will look at our horticultural heritage with a discussion and slideshow featuring vintage seed catalogs and seed packs from the 1850s to the 1960s, along with more recent artwork and photos that celebrate seeds and gardens.

Greene, an expert in heirloom seed varieties, will offer advice on the types of plants and vegetables you can easily grow as spring arrives.

"Art of the Heirloom: Cultural Seed Savers" is Monday at 10 a.m. Registration is recommended; call 631-692-6820.