Tip: Seeking seniors with show biz talent

Got talent . . . and time? Consider entertaining.

If you're a musician with a flair for the standards, here's a chance to vibrate your strings with the Senior Pops Orchestra.

The orchestra is seeking bass, cello, viola and violin players to volunteer their services. Call 516-414-1831 or go to seniorpops.org.

And for those whose resumé includes professional acting and singing gigs, Southampton Cultural Center is holding auditions for "Working," the musical adaptation of Studs Terkel's 1974 book. Kirsten Lonnie, the center's executive director, says the show has several roles perfect for older performers. Auditions are May 15 at 5 p.m. and May 16 at 6 p.m. Call 631-287-4377 or visit scc-arts.org.

If you yearn to perform but have little or no experience, consider the Senior Theater Acting Repertory. The volunteer group rehearses in Queens Village and Hollis Hills and performs at libraries, hospitals and senior centers, primarily in Queens. Call 718-776-0529 or go to star.cooperdooper.org.