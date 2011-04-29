Tip: Seminars for seniors in May
May is Older Americans Month, and Nassau County is commemorating the designation with a conference at the Long Island Marriott Hotel in Uniondale on May 13 starting at 9 a.m. There will be workshops on health issues, insurance and aging in place. A luncheon follows. Tickets are $40. Call 516-227-8903.
In Suffolk, the Huntington Public Library is holding a weekly series of free events. The lineup:
Thursday: Myths About Long-Term Care -- See if a long-term-care insurance policy is right for you and what Medicare and Medicaid will (or will not) pay for.
May 12: Advanced Care Planning -- A discussion of new Medicare rules regarding advanced-care directives.
May 19: Housing, Health and Happiness -- Should you age in place or go someplace else?
May 26: Staying Independent for Life -- Tips on maintaining a good quality of life in your golden years.
All library events begin at 2 p.m. Registration is required. Call 631-427-5165 or go to hpl.suffolk .lib.ny.us.