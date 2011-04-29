Tip: Seminars for seniors in May

May is Older Americans Month, and Nassau County is commemorating the designation with a conference at the Long Island Marriott Hotel in Uniondale on May 13 starting at 9 a.m. There will be workshops on health issues, insurance and aging in place. A luncheon follows. Tickets are $40. Call 516-227-8903.

In Suffolk, the Huntington Public Library is holding a weekly series of free events. The lineup:

Thursday: Myths About Long-Term Care -- See if a long-term-care insurance policy is right for you and what Medicare and Medicaid will (or will not) pay for.

May 12: Advanced Care Planning -- A discussion of new Medicare rules regarding advanced-care directives.

May 19: Housing, Health and Happiness -- Should you age in place or go someplace else?

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

May 26: Staying Independent for Life -- Tips on maintaining a good quality of life in your golden years.

All library events begin at 2 p.m. Registration is required. Call 631-427-5165 or go to hpl.suffolk .lib.ny.us.