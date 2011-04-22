Tip: Three questions to ask your doctor

How many times have you left your doctor's office and realized you weren't really sure what is wrong with you or what you are supposed to do? The National Patient Safety Foundation (npsf.org) says a lot of confusion and potential complications can be averted by asking three simple questions when you are with your doctor:

What is my main problem?

What do I need to do?

Why is it important for me to do this?

The foundation suggests asking the same three questions to all health-care practitioners, including pharmacists when you get your prescriptions filled. The organization notes that patients who understand their health instructions make fewer mistakes when they take their medicine.