Vitamin D, calcium supplement study

A panel of medical experts is recommending that older women and men not take low-dose vitamin D and calcium supplements solely with the aim of preventing fractures. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says the evidence "is insufficient to assess the balance of the benefits and harms" of taking a daily vitamin D supplement of 400 international units or less along with a calcium supplement of 1,000 milligrams or less.

The government task force says while there are no data to show that the supplements help prevent fractures, there is "adequate evidence" that low-dose vitamin D and calcium supplementation raises the risk of kidney stones.

Women 51-70 should get 600 IU of vitamin D and 1,200 mg of calcium a day through their diet. Men 51-70 should get 600 IU of vitamin D and 1,000 mg of calcium. The recommendation for men and women older than 70 is 800 IU of vitamin D and 1,200 mg of calcium.