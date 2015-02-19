Women want midlife-crisis cars, too

Is a midlife crisis driving you to buy a car? The old perception was the typical buyer would be male and he would end up tooling around in something like a candy-apple red Corvette. But these days women are also kicking the tires, and more often those tires are on an SUV or a sedan.

A survey by used-car seller CarMax found that about 30 percent of male respondents said they would consider buying "a midlife crisis" car. And 21 percent of women said they were also likely to buy a car to ease their perceived midlife crisis.

For men, a sports car was still the No. 1 choice, followed by a sedan. Women said their first choice was an SUV. As for color, the top choice for men was black. For women, their most desired color choice was red.