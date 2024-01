SANDY AND RICH PILATSKY, formerly of Huntington and now residing in Boca Raton, Florida, were wed Nov. 25, 1993, at Temple Beth El in Huntington, followed by a celebratory family Thanksgiving dinner at the Mill Pond House in Centerport. They met singing together in the Long Island Cantors’ Ensemble. Their blended family includes four children and seven grandchildren. They have traveled extensively and never met a good restaurant they didn’t like.