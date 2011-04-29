Shade garden by Timothy J. Barry

DESIGNER: Timothy J. Barry, senior landscape designer, Dodds & Eder, Oyster Bay and Northport

Barry received his degree in landscape architecture from West Virginia University in 1984. He is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects, has been recognized as an industry innovator and has received numerous local and regional awards for his landscape designs. Barry's designs focus on the creation of high-functioning garden rooms that relate pleasantly with the residence and offer year-round enjoyability.

Barry's expert tips:

"Consider the existing environment as you contemplate the garden's location: existing root systems, wet/dry areas, poor soil conditions, as well as light or lack thereof, that the plants will receive. Are there focal points or highlights in the garden that you wish to enhance, such as a sculpture, bench or bird bath?

"Once you have chosen the appropriate site, consider hardscape elements that may be present. Walls, paths and patio or deck surfaces will influence the ebb and flow of your bed lines. The use of clean, strong and simple bed shapes will best highlight your plantings.

"Choose plants based on shape, texture and color of foliage. Although it may be tempting to base your selection on flowers, not all shade-tolerant plants will give you the "show" typical of many of their sun-hardy cousins. Shape refers to a plant's habit, whether spreading, rounded, spiky, etc. Texture is provided by leaf size and shape. When choosing colors, consider the various shades of green and variegation of foliage. Don't forget: Potted plants can always help lend a splash of color and interest to any garden setting.

"Lastly, group your new plantings properly: Larger groupings make more of a statement, versus a scattershot approach, which will reduce impact."