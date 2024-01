SIU-CHUI AND PAK FUN LAU, of Elmhurst, Queens, were wed Nov. 29, 1963, in Hong Kong, where they met through a matchmaker, and they immigrated to the United States 15 years later. They have three children, including a son, who has lived on Long Island with his family for more than 20 years. They have two granddaughters whom they sent to Harvard University, which they are most proud of, among other blessings.