Newsday Feed Me wins 2 first-place Society for Features Journalism awards 

Newsday has been recognized with two national first-place awards for its Feed Me coverage of the Long Island food scene. The Society for Features Journalism awarded Feed Me magazine best special product and cited writer Scott Vogel for his portfolio of work.

“Meet me on Long Island; we have a lot of eating to do,” the judges wrote of their reaction to Feed Me magazine. “The sense of place, variety of topics and innovative/useful storytelling from the Newsday food team is hard to beat. You get a real taste of this vibrant scene, from the dishes to the people behind them.”

In recognizing Vogel, the judges called his work “quick-witted with a light and funny approach.”

“His pieces on a pair of brothers who take Halal dining by storm in Deer Park with their 'crazy kebab' creation and 'Calamity Janes’ who turn to clamming for solace, friendship and dinner show how far-ranging food is in our lives,” the judges wrote.

The Society for Features Journalism promotes the craft of writing and innovation in lifestyle, arts and entertainment journalism. Newsday won the 2023 awards for work done in the 2022 calendar year, competing in the category for the largest newspapers in the country, with circulations of 200,000 or more.