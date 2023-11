55th

SUE AND BOB WEINSTEIN, of Syosset, were wed Oct. 5, 1968, at Fresh Meadows Jewish Center in Queens. Sue works at Mieka Boutique in Woodbury and Bob is vice president of sales for Futurebiotics, a nutritional supplements company in Hauppauge. They have two daughters and five grandchildren. They both love country music, and they celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Nashville.