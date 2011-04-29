Sunny perennial garden by Neil Markey

DESIGNER: Neil Markey, Sitescapes Landscape Design, Stony Brook

While in high school, Markey attended night school at Farmingdale State College, where he studied ornamental horticulture. He earned an associate degree there, concentrating on residential design, then went on to receive a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse. Since 1997, Sitescapes has been designing and installing award-winning landscapes throughout Long Island. Markey is a member of several community landscape organizations and has won seven design awards from the Long Island Nursery & Landscape Association.

Markey's expert tips:

"A healthy perennial garden starts with plenty of sun and good soil structure. The ideal soil type would be a well-drained sandy loam. Loamy soil is made up of roughly 40 percent sand, 40 percent silt and 20 percent clay. When mixed with organic matter, it should have a slightly moist feel and be easily workable. This structure allows air, water and nutrients to be absorbed by the plants. If your soil falls short, you can improve it by amending it with organic matter such as compost or peat moss. As for fertilizer, I like to use Roots or Healthy Start. Establishing the roots of your plants provides a healthier, more durable plant. Once the soil structure is right and the pH is in the neutral range (between 6.0 and 7.0), your plants will be happy and thrive. Don't forget to water your new garden, and enjoy the fruits of your labor."