LI Women's History Month events: March 2-9

Women’s History Month has its origins in a national celebration in 1981, when Congress authorized the week of March 7, 1982, as Women’s History Week. For the next five years, Congress designated a week in March as Women’s History Week. In 1987, after petitioning by the organization now known as The National Women’s History Alliance, Congress designated March as Women’s History Month. Since 1988, Congress or the president has issued annual proclamations to continue the tradition. The theme for this March, as designated by the alliance, is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.” Please confirm events before setting out.

MARCH 2

BETHPAGE

LIVE AT THE LIBRARY

Sheri Miller performs a family-friendly concert singing love songs from Judy Garland to Patsy Cline, 2-3:30 p.m., Bethpage Public Library, 47 Powell Ave., free, bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

NEW HYDE PARK

SCAVENGER HUNT

Learn about women who have made history, for children and families, participate during library hours through March 9, Great Neck Library, 10 Campbell St., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

MARCH 3

GLEN COVE

FEMALE FIRSTS

Councilwoman Marsha Silverman moderates a panel discussion with groundbreaking women, including U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Melissa Bert, former Nassau County District Attorney and U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice and CEO Josephine Linden, 6-7:30 p.m., Glen Cove City Hall, 9 Glen St., free, glencoveny.gov, 516-676-2000.

GREAT NECK

WOMEN IN SCIENCE STEM FUN

STEM stations feature information about a female scientist and a science activity related to their work, for children in grades 1 through 4 (younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult), 4-4:45 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

LAWRENCE

ONLINE: LORETTA YOUNG

Learn about the life and career of actress Loretta Young, 11 a.m., hosted by Peninsula Public Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

MARCH 4

GREAT NECK

STORY AND CRAFT

Read a story about famous pilot Amelia Earhart and decorate a toy foam plane, for children in kindergarten through grade 5, 4-4:45 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, supplies limited, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

LAWRENCE

ONLINE: WOMEN OF NEW YORK

Learn the history of women who made significant contributions to New York at a time when full equality for women was not yet recognized, such as Emma Lazarus, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 11 a.m.-noon., hosted by Peninsula Public Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

NEW HYDE PARK

STORYCRAFT SERIES

Hear inspiring stories and participate in crafts, for children in kindergarten through grade five, part one of a three-part series, 5:15-6 p.m. Great Neck Library, 10 Campbell St., free, register, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

MARCH 5

EAST HAMPTON

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Create a poster featuring a trailblazing woman to be hung in the library and earn two hours of community service, for teens in grades 9 through 12, 3:30-5:30 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., free, register, easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

UNIONDALE

TRIVIA BINGO

Test your knowledge of famous women in history, prizes awarded, 7-8 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

MARCH 6

BETHPAGE

GREAT WOMEN IN WORLD HISTORY

Explore the lives and accomplishments of nine women who made a profound impact on world history, 2-3:30 p.m., Bethpage Public Library, 47 Powell Ave., free, bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

BRIGHTWATERS

HOMETOWN HISTORIES

Natalie A. Naylor and Maureen O. Murphy discuss their nonfiction book “Long Island Women: Activists and Innovators,” 6 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, register, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

CENTER MORICHES

WOMEN IN ART

Explore the life and artwork of Georgia O’Keeffe, 6-7:30 p.m., Center Moriches Free Public Library, 235 Main St., free, centermoricheslibrary.org, 631-878-0940.

HEWLETT

ART TALK: THE WOMEN OF SURREALISM

Examine female surrealist artists and reevaluate their place in the development of 20th century modernist art, 11 a.m., Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library, 1125 Broadway, free, hwpl.org, 516-374-1967.

PORT WASHINGTON

LILLIE P. BLISS AND THE BIRTH OF THE MODERN

Explore the life and legacy of art collector and Museum of Modern Art cofounder Lillie P. Bliss, 2-3:30 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register to attend in-person or online, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

UNIONDALE

TONI MORRISON’S LIFE AND LEGACY

Discuss the impact of Toni Morrison on American literature as well as her influence on younger writers, 7-8:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, call to register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516- 489-2220, ext. 205.

MARCH 7

ELMONT

FIRST FEMALE IMPRESSIONIST

Explore the life and artwork of 19th century Impressionist painter Berthe Morisot, 12:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, register, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

MARCH 8

BRIDGEHAMPTON

WOMEN’S LUNCHEON

Canio’s Books hosts to celebrate International Women’s Day, with conversation in sisterhood, bring a brown-bag lunch, beverages provided, noon-2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork, Fellowship Hall, 977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., free, register by emailing caniosbooks@verizon.net, caniosbooks.com, 631-725-4926.

GREAT NECK

STORY AND CRAFT

Read along with the picture book “A Sea of Gold,” by Patricia Polacco about the culture and history of people of Ukraine and the strength women showed, then create a paper plate sunflower inspired by the illustrations, for children in kindergarten to grade 3 with a caregiver, 3-3:45 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

HEMPSTEAD

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

“In Pursuit of Happiness and Health” conference highlights women’s leadership and features keynote speakers, interactive sessions and networking opportunities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hofstra University, 1000 Hempstead Tpke., $87, register by March 7, eventbrite.com/e/1002487566297, 516-537-8180.

ISLIP

PERFORMANCE: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL LEGEND

Acoustic guitarist and vocalist Nina Romano pays tribute to country musician Maybelle Carter, with illustrative songs and other lore, 2-3 p.m., Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Ave., free, register, for resident cardholders only, isliplibrary.org, 631-581-5933.

LEVITTOWN

MOVIE

Screening of the biographical drama “On The Basis of Sex,” (2018, rated PG-13, 2:00) about the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court justice and advocate for women’s rights, voting rights and social justice, starring Felicity Jones, 1 p.m., Island Trees Public Library, 38 Farmedge Rd., free, register, islandtreespubliclibrary.org, 516-731-2211.

OAKDALE

WOMEN IN SPACE

Learn about the women who made our space achievements possible, stargazing follows (weather permitting), 5:45-8 p.m., Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Hwy., $4 per person due at arrival, parks.ny.gov, 631-581-1005.

RIVERHEAD

LECTURE AND PERFORMANCE

“Women in Jazz,” lecture and a performance with Lady Got Chops, led by pianist Bertha Hope. Hear about the joys and challenges of being a woman in the jazz field, and the stories of women performers through history, 1 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., $5, call to reserve, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org, 631-727-2811, ext. 100.

WAINSCOTT

WOMEN IN JAZZ ALL-STAR BAND

An evening of jazz featuring various vocalists and instrumentalists, 7:30 p.m., LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Rd., $20, $25 at the door, $50 VIP cafe table reserved seating (includes drink ticket), ltveh.org, 631-537-2777.

BAY SHORE

ART EXHIBIT

“Moving Forward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring Generations,” celebrates the collective strength, equality and influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship and leadership, shaping the minds and futures of all generations on display 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. through March 31, Islip Arts Council Gallery, South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Suite N1, free, isliparts.org, 631-888-3525.

MARCH 9

KINGS PARK

WOMEN IN SCIENCE

Learn about the women who made our scientific advancements possible, 10-11:30 a.m., Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Rd., $4 per person due at time of arrival, parks.ny.gov, 631-581-1072.

SYOSSET

CONCERT: LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS

Paige Patterson pays homage to the female artists whose influences helped shape the American musical landscape, including Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Wilson, Barbra Streisand, Tina Turner, Carol King and more, 1-2:30 p.m., Syosset Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd., free, register, syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

