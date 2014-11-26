$7 million winning Cash4Life lottery ticket sold in Brooklyn

One New Yorker may have a very lucky start to the holiday season.

A single top-prize winning lottery ticket worth at least $7 million was sold in the New York metro area earlier this week, officials said.

The ticket was sold for the Nov. 24 Cash4Life New York Lottery game at liquor store Mx Wine & Spirits, on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

According to officials, 73,002 players in New York received prizes ranging from $2 to $2,500 a day for life. The winner of the top prize however, has not come forward.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 24 Cash4Life drawing were 08 25 26 33 56 and Cash Ball 01.

Another $7 million top-prize ticket remains unclaimed after being sold at the Milky Way Deli in Canarsie, Brooklyn four months ago.

Cash4Life drawings are done every Monday and Thursday, with the next drawing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 27.