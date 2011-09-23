Aid for storm damage could be delayed

WASHINGTON -- Long Islanders applying next week for federal emergency assistance for Tropical Storm Irene damage could face delays if Congress doesn't break through its partisan gridlock by Tuesday, a federal official said Friday.

The Disaster Emergency Fund, which pays for assistance in presidentially declared disasters, is expected to run out of money unless it receives funding, said Federal Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Rachel Racusen.

"Under law, FEMA would be forced to temporarily shut down disaster recovery and assistance operations, including assistance to individuals, until Congress appropriated more funds," Racusen said.

But individuals and public agencies whose applications already have been approved would not be affected, said FEMA spokesman Chris McKniff.

So far, House Republicans and Senate Democrats have clashed over how to fund both FEMA and government operations beyond the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FEMA officials estimated the disaster fund's balance will drop to zero by Tuesday or Wednesday. Senate Majority Harry Reid (D-Nev.) said on Friday the Senate would take up a temporary funding measure Monday evening.

If Congress does not reach a funding agreement, New Yorkers and others whose homes or properties were damaged by Irene and haven't applied for funding yet would see delays until funding is restored, FEMA officials said.

FEMA said as of Friday it had approved 11,846 applications worth $54.6 million for individual and housing assistance across New York State. Of that amount, McKniff said $52 million had been distributed.

FEMA has granted $3.9 million in aid in Nassau County and $961,000 in Suffolk County through Wednesday, he said, but added he did not have the number of individuals assisted with those funds.