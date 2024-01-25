Amistad Long Island Black Bar Association works to gain better representation for people of color in courts

Black attorneys are seeking to gain greater representation in Long Island courtrooms, as they work to bring perspectives from their communities into the justice system.

That was a key theme in Tuesday night's swearing-in of officers by New York Attorney General Letitia James for the Amistad Long Island Black Bar Association, which represents about 300 attorneys and law students in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The attorney general and officials in the legal community said attracting more minorities, particularly Black law students, to eventually serve in the courts as attorneys, judges and clerks remains a challenge.

James told the bar association that organizations like Amistad are essential to elevating and encouraging attorneys of color and future generations.

“Because it's true, that you cannot be what you cannot see … it's important that our children see us in these positions of power,” James said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

James later told Newsday, “I think individuals, based upon their lived experience and their perspectives, need to recognize that there are systemic challenges within the criminal justice system that need to be addressed. And the only way that we can address that is ensuring that we have a diverse bench and a diverse bar so that they can bring their own personal stories to the forefront.”

Officials in Long Island’s legal community have attempted to increase minority representation, but that rarely includes judges in either county court who hear felony cases, said Suffolk Family Court Judge Victoria Gumbs Moore, a founding member of Amistad.

“Litigants don’t want to be the only Black person in the room when people are making decisions about their life,” she said.

Gumbs Moore noted that in Amistad’s 28-year history, the group has made strides to add more diversity to the bench. She said the number of Black judges has increased from 11, when their group started, to 16 currently serving in village courts, district, family and State Supreme courts.

“Representation in the legal community is hugely important,” said Amistad’s president, Alyson Bass. “It provides a sense of cultural identity to the cases. Lots of times, there are cultural factors that weigh in, whether it be a language barrier, or a cultural difference. And having attorneys available that understand those differences can make a huge difference in the outcome of a case.”

Law schools are also seeing a shortage of minority law students, particularly among Black men, said Don Rollock, a Mineola criminal defense attorney.

“It’s very alarming to me. It’s not anyone’s fault, but it’s better for perspective where they might understand some of the same experiences and clients better,” Rollock said. “People have to know we’re part of the system, so they know the system is fair.”

Hempstead civil rights attorney Frederick K. Brewington said there are fewer African Americans in law schools due to societal and socioeconomic obstacles. He said political appointments of judges also may limit the number of minorities elected to the bench.

“It’s not just attorneys and judges, but court officers and clerks. Those are good jobs and careers and being able to break into that is part of the systemic concerns on a broader scale,” Brewington said. “Long Island has real concerns in addressing and having meaningful conversation about issues of race. … We still live in a very segregated environment, and school districts find themselves to be representative of those chasms of differences.”

In Nassau County, about 6% of the county’s 192 assistant district attorneys self-reported as nonwhite, including about 2% African Americans. No overall staff number was given.

In Suffolk County, about 15% of assistant district attorneys reported as nonwhite, and nearly 20% of all staff. Black people comprised 2.6% of assistant district attorneys.

Nassau district attorney officials said they have increased efforts to recruit a diverse staff, including at job fairs and mock trial tournaments.

Nassau County has seen fewer minority applicants in recent years, due to factors including higher salaries offered by New York City prosecutors, officials said. This month, the office increased salaries to compete and match salaries of Queens and Suffolk County prosecutors.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney appointed a chief diversity officer as part of a recruitment team to manage internships and hiring. The district attorney’s office also recruits for candidates who can speak multiple languages, including as translators and Spanish-speaking crime victim advocates.